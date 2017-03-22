Septipus arrives at RiverQuarium

Malloree Lanier is excited to have a new animal to teach visitors about. (Source: WALB)

The "septipus" should be on display in this tank by the weekend. (Source: WALB)

If you look closely you can see this octopus doesn't have eight legs! (Source: WALB)

A seven-legged creature has a new home in South Georgia.

This octopus is currently in quarantine at the Flint RiverQuarium in downtown Albany.

It is technically a septipus since it lost one of its legs before arriving at the RiverQuarium.

Octopus have the ability to grow their limbs back, so it won't be disabled forever.

This unusual octopus should be on display by this weekend for visitors to view.

"I think it's really good and really interesting just to keep the whole animal population here changing. You have people that have come all the time or people that are member that come on a regular basis, and it's always good for them to see something new," said education manager Malloree Lanier.

The septipus came to Albany from the Gulf Specemine Marine Lab in Florida.

It will join over 150 species of animals at the RiverQuarium.

