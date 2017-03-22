Pharmacies busy during flu season

Pharmacies in Albany have seen more flu patients lately. (Source: WALB)

As Southwest Georgia deals with an outbreak of the flu, pharmacies are staying busy helping those affected recover.

Pharmacist Betsy Urick at U-Save-It Pharmacy in Albany said they've seen a significant increase in how many prescriptions they've filled for flu medications this year. She said it's above average for this time of the year.

"We had a lot of cases of the flu. Last year wasn't nearly as bad but this year seems to be certainly a higher incidence of the flu," Urick said.

She said that those with flu-like symptoms should see a doctor immediately to get a prescription for Tamiflu. The antiviral medication can shorten the duration of the flu and lessen the symptoms.

Urick also said it's not too late to get the flu shot as health experts expect the flu to continue into April.

Schools in Colquitt County are closed for the rest of the week due to high flu numbers.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.