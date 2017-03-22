Pharmacies busy during flu season - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pharmacies busy during flu season

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
U-Save-It Pharmacy (Source: WALB) U-Save-It Pharmacy (Source: WALB)
Pharmacies in Albany have seen more flu patients lately. (Source: WALB) Pharmacies in Albany have seen more flu patients lately. (Source: WALB)
Betsy Urick (Source: WALB) Betsy Urick (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

As Southwest Georgia deals with an outbreak of the flu, pharmacies are staying busy helping those affected recover.

Pharmacist Betsy Urick at U-Save-It Pharmacy in Albany said they've seen a significant increase in how many prescriptions they've filled for flu medications this year. She said it's above average for this time of the year.

"We had a lot of cases of the flu. Last year wasn't nearly as bad but this year seems to be certainly a higher incidence of the flu," Urick said. 

She said that those with flu-like symptoms should see a doctor immediately to get a prescription for Tamiflu. The antiviral medication can shorten the duration of the flu and lessen the symptoms.

Urick also said it's not too late to get the flu shot as health experts expect the flu to continue into April.

Schools in Colquitt County are closed for the rest of the week due to high flu numbers.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly