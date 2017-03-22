Competition theme of Dawgs' spring practice

Tuesday was a lot like the first day of school for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Everyone was feeling good. Even head coach Kirby Smart found himself in a kidding mood to start off his press conference.

"Bad news is it might be a little hot out there today," joked Smart. "Good news is you guys don't have to bus to practice today."

That's maybe the most exciting thing to the red and black: the first spring practice with the new on-campus indoor facility.

It's wasn't used today. Storms did roll into Athens, but not until practice was over.

It didn't seem to matter to the players if practice was inside, outside or underwater, they were just ready to go.

"Shoot man...I'm ready," sighs junior linebacker Natrez Patrick. "I'm tired of those workouts. They've been killing us with those offseason workouts, so I'm happy to be back on the field."

It's the second spring practice under Smart, and the Dawgs have plenty of returning talent on this team with 21 starters back from 2016.

That means the comfort level within the team is much different this time around, and it showed Tuesday with the team moving with much more confidence between drills.

Smart just hopes they're not too comfortable.

"My biggest fear is a guy thinking it's ok because I started. I did enough. I'm not hungry," he says. "They should be hungry. They should be motivated to win games, to win the SEC East, to be the best player they can be."

"I don't think that's the culture we have around here. I don't think any of the coaches would allow that," says senior tight end Jeb Blazevich. "I don't think culturally we would allow good to be great."

The Dawgs will host 14 more practices between now and April 22, when they take over Sanford Stadium for the annual G-Day Game.

