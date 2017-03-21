Dougherty Co. AD Seabrooks retiring at end of year

Dougherty County Schools athletic director Johnny Seabrooks is retiring at the end of June.
Seabrooks tells WALB it's just the right time. He took over as the county athletic director in 2001, and has spent the last 44 years in athletics.
Seabrooks says he will remain on the Hugh Mills Stadium authority, and will help the selection committee in nominating his replacement.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.