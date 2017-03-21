Dougherty Co. AD Seabrooks retiring at end of year

Dougherty County Schools athletic director Johnny Seabrooks is retiring at the end of June.

Seabrooks tells WALB it's just the right time. He took over as the county athletic director in 2001, and has spent the last 44 years in athletics.

Seabrooks says he will remain on the Hugh Mills Stadium authority, and will help the selection committee in nominating his replacement.

