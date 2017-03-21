Dougherty Co. officials urge hunter safety

The coroner says deaths can happen in the woods and at home (Source:WALB)

Hunters will be able to shoot turkeys for the season starting this weekend Dougherty County officials are urging them to remain safe while out firing their weapons.

The coroner said accidental deaths can happen both in the woods and at home.

"A bullet can travel a good distance," Coroner Michael Fowler said. "You don't want to accidentally shoot someone you weren't intending to shoot because you were shooting at a turkey."

Fowler said it's important to be aware of your surroundings. Learn about buildings or people that maybe near your camp and wear the proper attire, but, also, make sure your weapons are safely put away when you get home.

"If you got a lock for you gun, put a lock on it because kids are watching and they know dad is going hunting," Fowler said. "A lot of kids go in the cabinet or in the drawer."

Fowler said deer season is one of the more dangerous times of year he's noted, but it's always important to remain careful and think ahead.

Turkey season opens this Saturday with a three gobbler limit.

