Contractor begins to remove Tift Park debris

A city contractor is now starting to clear debris in an historic Albany park devastated by the January 2, storm.

Phase one of clean up started in Tift Park today.

It will include the removal of storm debris, hanging limbs and some leaning trees.

City officials said the process will take several weeks and that residents with storm debris are still encouraged to leave it out for collection.

"There are archeological concerns because it is on the national register," Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson said. "We have to be very careful how we work out here with the contractor. Right now, even though we appreciate the public's help, we're asking them at this stage to let us handle this with our internal forces."

Roberson said there may be a time in the future when volunteers can help clean up the park.

