Miller Co. sheriff race sent to runoff, other South GA election results

The election for sheriff in Miller County will need to be decided in a runoff election.

Candidates Scott Worsley and Robert Grier will face each other in that contest.

The two received the most votes in the March 21, 2017 Special Election.

Current results are as follows:

Scott Worsley 735

Robert Grier 473

Hollis Smith 149

Xavier Salter 138

Thomas Foster 132

Election officials said some provisional ballots will still need to be counted.

The Tuesday election comes almost five months after former sheriff Shane Rathel was arrested by the FBI on stolen gun charges.

The runoff election will take place on April 18, 2017.

Coffee County SPLOST Results

Several South Georgia communities decided to approve local sales taxes in elections Tuesday.

Coffee County residents overwhelmingly approved a SPLOST referendum 731 to 56.

Colquitt County SPLOST Results

Those in Colquitt County made a similar decision.

The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax there passed 703(y) to 121(n).

Colquitt County officials said voter turnout was low.

Thomasville alcohol referendum results

Folks in Thomasville will now face less restrictions buying alcohol on Sundays.

Two ballot initiatives regarding Sunday sales were approved Tuesday.

Thomasville officials said Sunday package sales were voted in with a 731(y) to 293(n) vote tally.

