Woman battling cancer hopes to compete on The Price is Right

A woman fighting a rare form of breast cancer for the second time is finding a glimmer of sunshine.

Her dreams of seeing and possibly even being on a game show are now coming true.

"She's really bubbly and she's got a voice that carries!" said nurse Michaela King.

From the moment the doors open, folks at the Pearlman Cancer Center in Valdosta know Mrs. Valentine Brown is there.

"I laugh as hard and as loud as I can and as often as I can!" exclaimed Valentine Brown.

Laughter, it helps her get through the tough things in life. Like right now, she is battling her second round of an extremely rare form of breast cancer.

"Statistically I was given 2 years, but I'm gonna be here a long time," said Brown.

But she doesn't let it get her down. In fact, she's hoping to hear the phrase: "Valentine Brown Come on Down!"

You see, Valentine Brown LOVES The Price is Right.

"I'm always watching it.. just about everyday," said Brown.

After her nurses learned about Valentine's love for The Price is Right they made sure her room was ready so she could watch it during chemo treatments.

"We include a bedside table because she brings an iPad with her so she can watch her Price is Right on her iPad!" explained King.

Not only does she watch the show, her husband bought tickets so they could go see it in person when The Price is Right tour goes through Tallahassee.

King said Brown gets excited just watching the show everyday.

"I think she's trying to practice in case she gets pulled up," King said with laughter.

So her nurses and chaplain made a video for her and they hope her dream of being a contestant can become a reality.

But either way, Brown said she's happy to have nurses who make her dreams come true everyday.

"They're just always so sweet and caring and they do anything they can to cheer you up," said Brown.

Mrs. Valentine Brown will be at the taping of the Price is Right April 8th

