First responders discuss emergency responses

They said it's important to have a plan to respond to situations before they ever occur. (Source: WALB)

First responders in Lowndes County are making sure they are prepared for any emergency situation.

Responders from across Lowndes County met Tuesday morning to discuss how they would respond to natural disasters, active shooter situations, and various emergency scenarios.

"We want our local citizens to take comfort in the fact that there is a great level of coordination and communication that goes on outside of an actual response, which makes everyone much better in the event that there is a call out," explained Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information.

They also took a look back on how they responded to emergencies last year and ways they could improve.

