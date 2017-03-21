Valdosta council members discuss new housing options

The new facility would potentially house families with various incomes and possibly have retail and recreational space as well. (Source: WALB)

There's a lot in store for the City of Valdosta this year.

Over the weekend the Mayor and city council members discussed what changes they hope to plan and see in the City.

One big topic discussed was a mixed-use housing facility.

City council members and the housing authority talked about potentially replacing one of the housing projects.

The new facility would potentially house families with various incomes and possibly have retail and recreational space as well.

"But what it would do is upgrade our housing situation in Valdosta and that's the main purpose of it, to upgrade," explained Valdosta Mayor John Gayle.

City council members and the housing authority are looking into possible options and plans however, it will likely take a few years before any construction actually begins.

