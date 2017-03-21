Sunday alcohol sales vote underway in Thomasville

Thomasville voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide if the city will become the next in South Georgia to allow Sunday alcohol sales.

There are two different measures on the ballot.

The first is Sunday sales of alcohol in stores. The second is Sunday consumption, which would allow restaurants and bars to sell drinks by the glass.

Restaurant owners say they have heard mixed reviews but are hopeful it passes.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.