Sylvester police crack down on shoplifting at Walmart

Sylvester police are continuing to track down a man and a woman accused of a major theft at Walmart.

Police say the pair stole more than $1400 worth of thermostats from Walmart on March 13th and then attempted to fraudulently return the items. According to police, the woman presented a license identifying her as Alexandra Reed-Thomas of Dothan, Alabama during one of the returns.

The high-dollar theft is the latest in a series of shoplifting cases at Walmart. Assistant Chief Kenneth Washington said the department receives, on average, four to five reports of shoplifting a month, but that number has since decreased. He credited increased patrols and routine checks by officers inside and around the store for any suspicious activity.

Washington said the community should always be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

"It's our job to protect our community from any kind of thefts or crimes," Washington said. "If you see something of that nature, out of the ordinary, please report it to someone. It's costly to the community and it's unfair."

Washington said shoplifters often come from outside of Sylvester and target the Walmart because of its rural location.

"So they're going to branch out and come to other areas where they're not known at and they commit thefts in unknown areas such as Sylvester or Tifton or Camilla, wherever they may be," he said.

In March, a couple was arrested in Geneva, Alabama for stealing merchandise from a Walmart. Police said the couple was also behind a string of major thefts at the Sylvester and Albany locations.

If you have any information to help police, call Sylvester police at 229-776-8500 or 229-776-8219.

