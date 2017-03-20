Lady Jets advance at NJCAA Tournament

Kanna Suzuki scored 15 points to lead South Georgia Tech, while Esther Adenike and Houlfat Mahouchiza added 13 points apiece, to a first round win at the NJCAA National Championships.
The Lady Jets took down Motlow State 64-56 in Lubbock, TX Monday afternoon thanks to a hot start and finish.
SGTC led 16-6 after one quarter, but a Motlow rally left the Lady Jets trailing by three at intermission. But SGTC bounced back in the second, especially with a 22-13 edge in the fourth quarter to earn a first round win.
Up next for the Lady Jets is #2 seed Odessa Tuesday night.
