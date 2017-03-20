Douglas police to hold women-only firearms class

The Douglas Police Department is reaching out to women who want to learn about gun safety.

Authorities are holding a women's firearms safety and familiarization course.

Participants will be educated on how to use weapons, as well as the legal aspects of owning a gun.

The course is only offered three times a year. So, officers said they want to get the word out about upcoming classes.

"I think its important because it educates the community," Sgt. Leon Whitley said. "It lets them know what we're doing. We're being transparent."

You can learn more about how to join the class at the Douglas Police Department Facebook page.

