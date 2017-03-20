Chinese company brings jobs to Crisp Co.

A Chinese agriculture company is bringing new jobs to South Georgia.

Farmax Merchandise is a peanut production and exporting company.

Governor Deal's Office announced the firm would be making a $5 million investment in Crisp County.

That would take the shape of a new peanut oil processing plant.

The company has already been working in the area through the Cordele Inland Port.

"When other Chinese companies see and hear about other companies, that gives them a little bit of a comfort level," Grant Buckley, the Executive Director of the Cordele-Crisp County Industrial Development Council, said. "If its a company that's foreign to the U.S., no matter what the nationality, they like to have a little comfort level of those who have gone before them."



The investment is expected to create more than 20 jobs. Officials said the company is in the early stages of planning the development.

