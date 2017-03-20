A zoning change allowing for a car lot denied

Plans to rezone some land near expensive Albany residential areas for a car lot fell through Monday.

Dougherty County commissioners denied a petition from the owner of Finnicum Motors to rezone land off Gillionville Road near Beatty Road for a 30-car lot.

Two residents, including Annabelle Stubbs, presented their concerns about rezoning the more than six acres to a big business district, from a C-1 to a C-2 zone.

Stubbs said Finnicum is a reputable business, and noted the tax dollars are important, but said the change would allow for other large businesses to build nearby and that would harm property values.

County employees will be working with Finnicum Motors to help find another suitable location.

