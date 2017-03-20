Speed bumps approved for two busy Dougherty roads

Two densely populated neighborhoods in Dougherty County with lots of children at play will be getting speed bumps installed to slow down drivers.

County commissioners approved spending $3,380 to install two speed bumps on Barnaby Drive, a residential street in southern Dougherty County.

In the eastern part of the county, six speed bumps will be installed on War Eagle Avenue.

Those will cost $8,735 dollars.

