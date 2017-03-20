Diabetes support group heads to the grocery store for lesson

Members of the diabetes support group at South Georgia Medical Center are learning how to choose the right foods for good health. (Source: WALB)

It's not your usual tour, but folks in Valdosta learned how to shop for healthier foods at a grocery store.

Members of the diabetes support group at South Georgia Medical Center are learning how to choose the right foods for good health.

Dietitians said learning how to navigate the grocery store and reading labels can help keep a person's diabetes in control.

"Taking the healthy eating concepts we discuss here and applying them to their shopping choices at the grocery store," explained registered dietitian Anna Busby, "By walking them through, actually touring them through the grocery store, we can help them choose healthier foods and in turn help them better manage their diabetes."

The diabetes support group meets the first Monday of each month. It is free and open to the public.

For more information call 229-433-7200.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.