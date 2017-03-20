Man arrested for breaking in, assaulting woman after serving time for same crime

South Street was quiet early Monday morning until, according to investigators, a man knocked on one family's door around 3 a.m. (Source: WALB)

Less than a month after being released from jail, a man is back behind bars, accused of burglary and assaulting an elderly person.

"He made the claim he needed some sort of assistance," said Lt. Adam Bembry with the Valdosta Police Department, "She said, 'No, go away or I'm going to call the police.' So he said, 'I'm going to leave.' So, he went ahead and left... or they thought."

But officers said the man didn't leave. They said he returned, broke into the home, demanded money, and then assaulted family members.

"Even barricaded the front door to either prevent them from leaving or officers to come in," added Lt. Bembry.

Investigators said the man was also stopping the family from making 911 calls.

Once the family was able to call 911, officers responded, and said they arrested Willie Grant, 43.

Grant is charged with:

Felony burglary

Felony aggravated assault with the intent to rape, 2 counts

Felony cruelty to someone older than 65

Felony cruelty towards children

Felony false imprisonment, 3 counts

Hindering an emergency call (misdemeanor)

Back in 2012, WALB reported Grant was arrested and charged for breaking into a then 87-year old woman's home in Colquitt County and assaulting her.

In February of 2014 he plead guilty and served 2 years in jail, according to a Colquitt County Sheriff's deputy.

Now, less than a month after his release, he is charged with nearly the same crime.

Officers said it's frustrating when they see possible repeat offenders for such heinous crimes but there isn't much they can do.

"You do the most professional job you can, you do the best report you can, you testify, you do everything the best you can," said Lt. Bembry, "After that you can not worry about it because it's things that are beyond your capacity."

Investigators said the family members who were in the home don't seem to have any connection to the accused, Willie grant.

