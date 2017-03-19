Tift family mourns teen death, requests change

The group visited the area he was killed (Source:WALB)

The family of a Tift County teenager killed walking to school in 2015 continues to demand officials make their neighborhood safer.

17-year-old Chance King was riding his skateboard down Ferrylake Road when he was hit and killed.

Saturday afternoon, his family made an emotional trip to the place he took his last breath two years ago.

Chance's mother Kathleen King said she still wants to see sidewalks put in place near the area he was hit.

"I wish they would just come do something about it," King said. "So, it doesn't happen to somebody else. How many kids have to be killed out here, you know?"

King said little has been done to fix the problem since her son was killed.

