SWGA plagued by delayed flu outbreak

Flu season is technically almost over, but in South Georgia, the virus might be ramping up.

The virus Influenza-A is hitting young children particularly hard, according to South Georgia physicians and health officials.

Dr. Jacqueline Jenkins is an epidemiologist with the Southwest Health District.

According to the Mayo clinic, The flu is easily spread.

It attacks the lungs, nose, and throat. Young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with chronic disease or weak immune systems are at high risk.

Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.

The flu is treated primarily with rest and fluid to let the body fight the infection on its own.

Over-the-counter anti-inflammatory pain relievers may help with symptoms.

An annual vaccine can help prevent the flu and limit its complications.

Tamiflu is an antiviral medicine your doctor can prescribe that can lessen the duration of the flu.

And, people who have direct exposure to a person with the flu can also get a preventative dose of the drug.

Doctor's recommends people go ahead and get a flu vaccine, even this late in the season.

It will take about two weeks to kick in.

Make sure you are washing your hands frequently, and if flu-like symptoms come on suddenly, including full-body chills, aches and a fever, you should go to a doctor.

