Son of unsolved murder victim hopes to one day help solve her case

Her family recalls the day she was murdered (Source:WALB)

A South Georgia family is still searching for answers and seeking closure in the now seven-year-old unsolved murder of a Douglas woman.

Sandra Robinson, 32, was found dead in the Pre-Paid Cellular Superstore on March 17th, 2010.

Robinson's boyfriend told investigators he tried contacting her, and became worried when she wouldn't answer his calls.

Her body was found in a back room.

Robinson's son, Trey, has since gone into law enforcement, to help solve crimes.

GBI agents said they're using technological advancements to better analyze evidence in the case, but, for now, pictures and memories are all that the family of Sandra Robinson has left.

"I think, right now, I'm grieving more than I did back then because I had to be strong for the kids because she left four kids and I took them in," Sandra's mother Autherine said.

Autherine adds she had seen her daughter just about an hour before she was murdered.

"When they hurt, I hurt," Autherine said. "Anytime that they start crying, it hurts me because they're my heart."

She adds Sandra was devoted to her children, who must, now, face the day she was killed every year.

"On the day, it always seems as if I'm reliving everything all over again, from the day I was at school, until up to that very moment when I found out," Trey said.

Since then, the GBI and Douglas Police Department have been working to solve the case.

That's something which has motivated Sandra's son Trey to attend the police academy and become a patrol deputy with the Coffee County Sheriff's Department.

"One day, I want to, if not help solve my moms case, I want to be able to solve cases one day," Trey said. "That's my goal to help other families out. Families that are dealing with what I'm dealing with."

That closure is something Trey's grandmother is also desperately searching for.

"I really want to know because I had left her for about an hour or an hour-and-a-half," Autherine said. "For this to happen to her so fast, and the way it happened, it really hurts."

A pain that may never go away. Trey said recent Georgia cold cases that have been solved give him hope.

