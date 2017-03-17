Students "Geek-out" over college

It's designed to give students a taste of what Wiregrass has to offer. (Source: WALB)

Middle and high school students from across South Georgia spent some time at Wiregrass Technical College.

Students learned about careers Wiregrass Technical College can prepare them for.

Roughly 1,300 students participated in the college's 8th annual "Geekfest."

Current college students said it's important to grab their attention early.

"To reach out to these students now is important because, well I mean, we have to get them early. We have to get them interested in what they might be waning to do," explained college student Evan Selph.

Students learned about the criminal justice field, robotics, and digital media.

