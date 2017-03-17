Douglas PD revamp 'See Something, Say Something' campaign

The Douglas Police Department wants people in their community to play a more active role in reporting crimes.

Chief Gary Casteloes said the department is putting a renewed focus on the 'See Something, Say Something' campaign.

The federal program encourages the public to have open dialogue with law-enforcement about illegal things that may be happening in their community.

The chief said he hopes the efforts will reduce crime in Douglas.

"We have the Neighborhood Watch program, as well as other programs, that we're doing, but the biggest way to solve crime within the city, and to reduce your crime rate, is to get your citizens involved and to get them to report the crimes that they're seeing," Casteloes said. "That's been an issue here as well as other cities across the United States."

The Douglas Police Department is producing several awareness videos in-house to highlight the campaign. They've also posted about it on social media.

