Douglas planning for Miracle Field

People with disabilities in and around Coffee County may soon have a sports facility that meets their needs.

Douglas-Coffee County Parks and Recreation Director Stevie Young says the department is working to transform the David Wade Baseball Park into a Miracle Field.

The turf field would be modified to allow those with special needs to play sports safely. It would also be used by others in the community.

The project is funded by private parties and anticipated public SPLOST investments. That tax is up for renewal later this month.

"There is a dire need for it in Douglas-Coffee County within the surrounding counties of about a one hundred mile radius of kids we'll be trying to reach out to," Parks and Recreation Director Stevie Young said.

Young says he expects to break ground on the project by mid 2018.

