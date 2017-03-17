Albany Krispy Kreme goes all 'Irish' with doughnuts - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Krispy Kreme goes all 'Irish' with doughnuts

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Krispy Kreme in Albany was busy early Friday morning as folks tried their luck to get a St. Patrick's Day themed doughnut.

The doughnut shop went full Irish today to celebrate the holiday by turning its original glazed donuts green.

The specially colored doughnuts are only available once a year, on St. Patrick's Day.

People bought the doughnuts by the dozens to share them with friends and coworkers.


(PHOTO) Liz Zamora, Assistant News Director, and Karla Heath Sands display some of our four dozen GREEN DOUGHNUTS!)

"I thought since I'm celebrating St Patrick's Day, I might as well take some donuts into the office to celebrate with the employees," said Chestina Moore, who is planning to go to Savannah for the St. Patrick's Day festivities.

Krispy Kreme said they also changed the name of the donuts to O'riginal glazed for an Irish sound.

WALB also got in on the 'greenery,' as management bought four dozen for staff....

