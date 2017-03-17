Georgia Wing Fest brings family-friendly fun - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Georgia Wing Fest brings family-friendly fun

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Saturday's festival will feature a wing eating contest. (Source: WALB) Saturday's festival will feature a wing eating contest. (Source: WALB)
(Source: Wingfest) (Source: Wingfest)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The 7th annual Georgia Wing Fest is preparing to kick off this weekend.

The festival will feature live music, art and merchandise vendors and, of course, wings.

Wing vendors will compete in a wing competition with celebrity judges, including WALB's Cade Fowler. Guests can compete in a wing eating contest to see who can eat the most chicken wings in two minutes. A clucking contest will start at 4:30  for the kids. 

The festival kicks off at 11 Saturday morning at the Southwest Georgia Exchange Fairgrounds.

Admission is $5 and free for kids 42 inches and under and active military. Proceeds benefit the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia. 

For more information, visit the Georgia Wing Fest website.

