Fallen Tree Festival set for weekend

Community members trying to heal after January's storms are coming together to celebrate the progress made by those cleaning up.

The Fallen Tree Festival will be held this Saturday in the Austin's Firegrill parking lot in Albany.

Yoga classes, live music, a corn hole tournament and cross carvers will entertain attendees throughout the day.

Organizers said proceeds will benefit the Fuller Center, Albany Humane Society and several other organizations.

"There's still so much work to do," organizer Stacey Driggers said. "There are still so many families in need. Just because the trees are cleaned up doesn't mean all the roots are fixed and all the families have their normal way of living back. I think that's going to take quite a long time."

The festival kicks off at 8 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.