Counseling hotline assists storm victims

Storm victims needing someone to talk to after January's natural disasters can call a specialized hotline.

The Georgia Crisis Access line is supported by a FEMA grant.

The service offers counseling and emotional support. Folks can reach it 24 hours a day by dialing 1-800-715-4225.

"People all have different experiences when they go through a disaster, when their home is damaged or destroyed," FEMA spokesperson John Mills said. "People don't always know how they're going to respond or react to that situation until it happens to them."

You don't have to be registered through FEMA to use the service.

