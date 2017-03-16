Air Life hosts blood drive

Air Life services in Valdosta is one of the first companies in Georgia to carry blood products on life-flight helicopters. (Source: WALB)

Giving blood helps many people, but a blood drive Thursday in South Georgia will make sure emergency victims will have the gift of life when needed the most.

Air Life hosted a blood drive to encourage the community to donate.



Lifesouth provides the blood on the helicopter and airplane for patients.

"To give the patients we take care of the blood that they need, we need people to get out and donate," explained clinical base supervisor Brandon Jay, "Because each unit of blood will save approximately 3 lives."

The Air Life helicopter and plane are always equipped with 4 units of blood.

