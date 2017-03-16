Retired citizens continue educational classes

The program allows retired community members to take classes in everything from local government to exercise. (Source: WALB)

You are never too old to learn something new, that's a what a group of retired citizens in Lowndes County will tell you.

On Thursday, folks with the Valdosta State University retired and learning program took a virtual tour of the historic Lowndes County courthouse and checked out the new courtroom.

Participants said it helps provide structure and of course, new opportunities from them to learn.

"It's very, very important to be able to be involved and to continue to learn as you go," explained participant Vicky Biles, "There is always something to learn."

There are more than 90 classes offered in the program.

