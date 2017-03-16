New Boys and Girls Club facility underway

The building will be completed in 2 phases. (Source: WALB)

"We are excited about the development that's happening right now. We're thrilled!" exclaimed Cathy Parker, VP of development and marketing.

Right now, it's a typical construction site, but the concrete slab holds a lot of promise for folks in Brooks County.

"It will be a place where parents will be really excited for their kids to go and to spend time after school and also during the summer," said Parker.

The new plans cover the table at the Valdosta Boys and Girls Club. An art room, gymnasium, and swimming pool are just a few quick glances at what the new facility in will look like.

"This is going to focus on providing after school activities and summer activities for youth in the community," explained Parker.

At 31,102 square feet, the new building rings in at a total cost of $3 million. It was paid for with grants and private donations.

It's expensive, but it's a price tag employees said is well worth it.

"If you don't invest in youth it's going to be the downfall of your community," Parker urged.

A concrete slab, that will soon be a new facility centered around the youth in Brooks County and setting them up for success.

"Just exposing them to things the Boys and Girls Club is so good at," said Parker, "Exposing kids to opportunities and getting them ready for their future."

The building will be completed in 2 phases.

The first project being built now is a teen center. It is expected to be done by this summer.

Phase 2 will start immediately after to finish the main facility. The entire facility is expected to be completed by the summer of 2018.

