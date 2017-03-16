Firebirds want to make mark on new league

Last year's season opener is hard to forget for the Georgia Firebirds.

On that night, the team was blown out by Columbus, 86-0. Almost immediately after the game, the team fired head coach DJ Daniels and replaced him with Antwone Savage.

A year later, the team is ready to begin a new chapter in the National Arena League.

"This team is light years ahead of where last year's team was," Savage says. "We've got some guys with a little talent and a little arena league experience."

The Firebirds kick off the NAL's inaugural season Saturday night when they host the High Country Grizzlies. Savage says, especially after last week's preseason loss against the Jacksonville Sharks, the team wants to make a good first impression on the rest of the league this weekend.

"We want to come in and put a stamp on this league, let them know that we're here," Savage says. "When we played Jacksonville last week, they thought they would just blow us out. By halftime, they saw that it wasn't going to be a blowout and they had to come to play."

The Firebirds host the Grizzlies Saturday night at the Albany Civic Center. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.