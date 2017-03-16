Most Wanted: Lanier County man still missing - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Most Wanted: Lanier County man still missing

Brandon Lee Helms (Source: WALB) Brandon Lee Helms (Source: WALB)
LANIER CO., GA (WALB) -

Law enforcement is still seeking help from the public in the case of a missing Lanier County man who has been missing over two years.

42-year-old Brandon Lee Helms was last seen December 14, 2015.

He left his truck and cell phone behind at his home on Teeterville Road.

It's not known if he hitched a ride with someone or left on foot. He is 6 feet tall and approximately 145 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Family members are concerned for his safety and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts or what led to his disappearance to contact the Lanier County Sheriff's Office at (229) 482-3545. 

