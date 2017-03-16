Suspect in deadly gang shooting makes first court appearance - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Suspect in deadly gang shooting makes first court appearance

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Vontravious Jones made his first appearance in court on Thursday. (Source: WALB) Vontravious Jones made his first appearance in court on Thursday. (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

One of the suspects in a deadly gang shooting made his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning.

Albany police arrested Vontravious Jones, 23, Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with felony murder, battery, theft by taking and three counts of cruelty to a child. He is one of six men so far connected to the March 4th shooting of John Lewis, Jr. and the fourth charged with murder.

District Attorney Greg Edwards says he believes the fatal shooting is part of a continuing gang feud dating back to 2013 between the Rattlers and the Bloods. 

The judge set a $5000 total bond for Jones' charges from a previous case, but a Superior Court judge will have to set bond for Jones' felony murder charge.

Police are continuing to search for a sixth suspect Jamarious Wright.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly