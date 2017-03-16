Suspect in deadly gang shooting makes first court appearance

Vontravious Jones made his first appearance in court on Thursday. (Source: WALB)

One of the suspects in a deadly gang shooting made his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning.

Albany police arrested Vontravious Jones, 23, Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with felony murder, battery, theft by taking and three counts of cruelty to a child. He is one of six men so far connected to the March 4th shooting of John Lewis, Jr. and the fourth charged with murder.

District Attorney Greg Edwards says he believes the fatal shooting is part of a continuing gang feud dating back to 2013 between the Rattlers and the Bloods.

The judge set a $5000 total bond for Jones' charges from a previous case, but a Superior Court judge will have to set bond for Jones' felony murder charge.

Police are continuing to search for a sixth suspect Jamarious Wright.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.