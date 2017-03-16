Judge to hear gag order appeal in Grinstead case

Judge Melanie Cross issued the gag order in the case (Source: Tift Circuit)

The superior court judge who issued a gag order in the Tara Grinstead death investigation will hear an appeal Thursday to lift the measure.

Several media outlets, both print and television, have challenged the order issued two weeks ago by Judge Melanie Cross.

The broad order prevents law enforcement and attorneys associated with the case, and family members of the victim and suspects from speaking to the media.

Judge Cross wrote that the gag order was necessary to prevent pre-trial publicity so that to ensure that accused killer Ryan Duke could receive a fair trial.

Duke was arrested last month and charged with murdering Grinstead at her Ocilla home in 2005 and then hiding her body.

A second suspect, Bo Dukes, was arrested a week later. He’s accused of helping his former classmate dispose of Grinstead’s remains.

The hearing will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Irwin County Courthouse.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.