Lady Rams hit the road for SIAC Crossover

After a rough start to the 2017 season that included going 1-10 out of the gate, the Albany State softball team has rebounded over the last month or so to win 7 of their last 11 games.

Part of that rebound includes a 4-1 start to the SIAC slate.

The Lady Rams packed their bags and loaded up the bus for Jasper, Alabama Wednesday afternoon, where they'll play in this week's conference crossover tournament.

ASU will play all six opponents from the SIAC's West Division over the three-day tournament. Head coach Amber Miles says it will give her team a chance to see what the other half of the conference has to offer. She also hopes to see this recent uptick in play continue.

"We always talk about being only as strong as our weakest link. Everybody on the team is working hard to not be that weak link," she says. "From pitching to hitting to defense, everyone is working to not be the weak link. We've really seen that growth happen."

It's a long weekend for the Lady Rams, who says they're going to make sure they relax during their down time.

"We have different games we play," laughs senior outfielder Kyera Whitaker. "Usually when we go, it rains. So we find stuff to do between the games. It's just a good bonding experience because it brings us closer together."

The Lady Rams open crossover play Thursday with games against Kentucky State and Miles. The tournament runs through Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.