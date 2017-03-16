Kirby updates Thompson's status at Pro Day

Scouts from several NFL teams made the trip to Athens for Georgia's Pro Day Wednesday.

The teams got a glimpse at speedsters like Isaiah McKenzie and Reggie Davis, offensive lineman Greg Pyke, and others. But one of the biggest names of note in attendance wasn't being eyed by the scouts just yet.

Defensive lineman Trenton Thompson showed up to support his teammates, just a few weeks after a scary episode left him hospitalized before withdrawing from spring classes.

Head coach Kirby Smart told a scrum of reporters the Albany native spent spring break in Athens with the team doctors rehabbing from shoulder surgery.

"He's doing really well. We're very pleased with his progress. He continues to get better, and that's the biggest thing for us right now," Smart says. "It's a day by day process of rehabbing the shoulder, making sure he's well. He's done a really good job of that."

Smart added Thompson has added some weight, which has the Georgia coaches happy.

Thompson is allowed to rehab his shoulder with the team doctors, and Smart says Georgia is appealing to the NCAA to allow the former Westover Patriot to sit in on team meetings. Smart says he's "hopeful" Thompson will be able to rejoin the team this summer.

It's never a routine day when NFL head coaches like Atlanta's Dan Quinn are walking around the new indoor practice facility, but Smart believes having Thompson around the team as much as possible could bring some normalcy during a tough time.

"I think that's what he's looking for," Smart says. "He wants that normal routine. I think spring break helped, for him to be here and rehabbing with [Georgia director of sports medicine Ron Courson] and doing the things he needed to do. I think that was an added bonus for him."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.