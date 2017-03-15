education leaders tour 4C Academy

Leaders preparing to open the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy showed off their progress Wednesday.

Board members toured the Phase One construction site near Albany Tech and Southside Middle School.

CEO Chris Hatcher said the school has received around 260 applications from Dougherty County alone.

He expects to meet the student body capacity of around 440 pupils. Hatcher adds that the '4C Academy' will add more than 20 jobs.

“We’ve got an incredible community board and we just really want to keep them apprised of our progress," Hatcher said. "We wanted to really showcase some of the special things we're doing like our collaboration rooms, that encourage team work and collaboration. So, really, we're just keeping our board members informed.”

The academy is set to open at the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

