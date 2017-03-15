ASU reaches out to non-traditional students

Albany State University is reaching out to increase enrollment of non-traditional students.

The university held an open house to teach the community about resources for students, who may be older or transitioning from the military.

Program leaders said they are trying to keep up with growing industry demands for college degrees.

Stefane Raulerson, the Director of Military and Adult Education, said she's available to walk students through the process of applying step-by-step.

“Even working with those populations of the last few years on the West Campus, there’s been many, many rewards of having students come back and say thank you for your help. Many times, it’s just that helping hand that allows perspective students to get off the fence.”

You can find more information at the Department of Military and Adult Education website.

