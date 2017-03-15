Local beer company hopes to sell beer on-site

"Georgia was the last state out of 50 that did not have modernized beer laws to let small breweries sell their product on-site," explained Jones. (Source: WALB)

Good news for anyone who loves a good brew, breweries in Georgia may soon be able to sell beer on-site.

"There's no beer like local beer," said Chris Jones, co-owner of Georgia Beer Company, "Every Georgian deserves local beer."

And local beer is exactly what the Georgia Beer Company is bringing to Valdosta.

"You'll be able to sit here and have beer, but also look through and see the magic happening here," said Jones as he looked at the building that will be home to the new brewery.

The building isn't done yet, but the two co-owners now have something else to look forward to when they finally get to open their doors in September.

"It will give us the flexibility to sell product directly to the consumer," explained Jones, "It will give that consumer the freedom to purchase that product how they see fit."

The bill passed the House and the Senate and is just waiting be signed by the Governor.



For a small, local business like the Georgia Beer Company, the two owners said this bill changes the game.

"It will instantaneously increase our cash flow and our profitability," said Jones, "And once we open here in Valdosta we'll be able to hire twice as many people from day one."

Not to mention, it's good for local tourism.

"It's just going to be another fun draw!" exclaimed main street director Ellen Hill, "Something new that people can come in and do and just experience in Valdosta."

A new brewery bringing new jobs and new opportunities to downtown Valdosta.. Now, that's something we can all raise a glass to.

If the Governor signs the proposed bill, the new law would go into effect September 1st.

