Valdosta celebrates small business week

It's small business week in Georgia and folks across the Sate are finding ways to highlight local shops and restaurants.

Downtown Valdosta is running a week long social media campaign to highlight local shops, restaurants, and services.

In the past year downtown Valdosta gained roughly 6 new businesses.

According to the city's public information office, those new businesses brought in more than 60 new jobs.

The main street director said small businesses are what keeps downtown Valdosta thriving.

"Small business is the backbone of our community and we really want to celebrate them," said main street director Ellen Hill, "Let them know we really appreciate their efforts and sacrifices to our community."

And downtown isn't done growing just yet, in the next few months a new local brewery will be headed to downtown.

