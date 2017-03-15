Students learn about severe weather safety

After the weather lesson, student Bess Pennington said she felt better about severe weather, especially since here house was impacted by one of January's storms. (Source: WALB)

Student Brantley Michlig knew exactly where his "safe spot" was in his home. (Source: WALB)

These third graders learned about different aspects of the weather and were able to ask any questions they had. (Source: WALB)

Freezing temperatures are in the forecast, but we are also at the beginning of severe weather season.

That's why First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton was at Deerfield-Windsor Lower School Wednesday morning.

A group of third graders learned how clouds form, what air masses are and how hurricanes develop.

Students also learned what it takes to have a severe storm and what to do when severe weather strikes South Georgia.

The meteorology lesson ended with a tour of the WALB storm tracker.

"Some storms I am scared of. If there was a tornado I could go to a closet, a bathroom or my basement," Brantley Michlig.

"It made me feel better because I was one of the people who had a house damaged, and it made me feel better knowing more about it," said Bess Pennington.

If you would like to schedule a school visit from the WALB First Alert Weather Team contact Andrew Gorton.

