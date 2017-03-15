Farmers take protective measures to save their crops

Owner Mark Daniel believes his preventive measures will save his strawberry crops as long as the temperatures don't drop below the forecast low. (Source: WALB)

Unripe strawberries like this were will be covered during the freeze. Owner Mark Daniel hopes they will be close to ripe after the freeze.

The strawberry patch is covered at Mark's Melon Patch to prevent the strawberry crop from dying.

South Georgia farmers could lose some of their crops due to a late winter surge of arctic air.

That's why workers at Mark's Melon Patch spent Tuesday picking ripe strawberries and covering the rest of their crops.

Owner Mark Daniel says it's common to have freezing temperatures this time of the year, but it Is uncommon for strawberry plants to already have buds on them.

Daniel hopes covering the strawberries that aren't ripe yet will keep them from dying.

"It creates a micro climate, kind of a little greenhouse effect under there. It will raise the temperature six or seven degrees. Plus, it keeps the frost off them totally because it has a shield there," said Daniel.

Daniel adds that he will keep his strawberry prices the same regardless of what happens during the freeze.

However, wholesale market prices could increase if there is significant damage to the regional or national supply of strawberries.

You won't be able to pick strawberries Thursday but Mark's Melon Patch will be open during normal hours.

