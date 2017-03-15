Albany homicide suspect makes first court appearance

Davis made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

Jamarious Wright, David Luke and Vontravious Jones are all wanted in connection to an Albany homicide. (Source: WALB)

Eric Davis and Markell brown have been arrested in connection to an Albany homicide. (Source: Dougherty County Sheriff's Office)

The Albany Police Department has made two more arrests and are searching for three others in the shooting death of an Albany man.

Eric Davis, 20, also known as "Booney", and Markell Brown, 26, have both been arrested and charged with felony murder in the March 4 death of John Lewis, Jr., 21. Davis and Brown are being held in the Dougherty County Jail.

Davis made his first appearance in the Dougherty County jail courtroom before Judge Baxter Howell on Wednesday. No bond was set, and he will have to apply for a bond hearing in Superior Court.

Brown made his first appearance on Tuesday. He will also have to apply for a bond hearing in Superior Court.

Jamarious Wright, 24, David Luke, 26, and Vontravious Jones, 23, are all wanted by police for felony murder in the same case.

The Dougherty County district attorney believes the March 4 shooting was gang related.

Jarod Hosley, 15, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Lewis on March 9.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wright, Luke or Jones is asked to contact the Albany Police Department or call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.