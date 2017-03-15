Albany homicide suspect makes first court appearance - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany homicide suspect makes first court appearance

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Eric Davis and Markell brown have been arrested in connection to an Albany homicide. (Source: Dougherty County Sheriff's Office) Eric Davis and Markell brown have been arrested in connection to an Albany homicide. (Source: Dougherty County Sheriff's Office)
Jamarious Wright, David Luke and Vontravious Jones are all wanted in connection to an Albany homicide. (Source: WALB) Jamarious Wright, David Luke and Vontravious Jones are all wanted in connection to an Albany homicide. (Source: WALB)
Davis made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. (Source: WALB) Davis made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police Department has made two more arrests and are searching for three others in the shooting death of an Albany man. 

Eric Davis, 20, also known as "Booney", and Markell Brown, 26, have both been arrested and charged with felony murder in the March 4 death of John Lewis, Jr., 21. Davis and Brown are being held in the Dougherty County Jail.

Davis made his first appearance in the Dougherty County jail courtroom before Judge Baxter Howell on Wednesday. No bond was set, and he will have to apply for a bond hearing in Superior Court.

Brown made his first appearance on Tuesday. He will also have to apply for a bond hearing in Superior Court.

Jamarious Wright, 24, David Luke, 26, and Vontravious Jones, 23, are all wanted by police for felony murder in the same case.

The Dougherty County district attorney believes the March 4 shooting was gang related.

Jarod Hosley, 15, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Lewis on March 9.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wright, Luke or Jones is asked to contact the Albany Police Department or call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly