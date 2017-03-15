Freezing temps to invade South Georgia

Windchill temps will be in the 20s Wednesday morning as frigid weather lingers in South Georgia.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for much the region until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Sub-freezing conditions could last over 6 hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning with highs only reaching into the 50s.

The coldest conditions of the year come at the end of what was a fairly warm winter in Southwest Georgia.

Ag experts are concerned about the harm the cold snap could bring to certain crops including blueberries,strawberries and peaches.

A warm up is expected to arrive this weekend with high temps expected to be in the 70's.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.