Challenger League baseball registration open

The Challenger League is looking for some athletes to lace up and step onto the baseball diamond this Spring.

The non-profit allows those with disabilities to play on sports teams in South Georgia.

This is the third season baseball has been offered.

The group is also looking for volunteers to assist those playing. So, parents get a chance to sit back and enjoy watching the game.

"Just to get the kids out and the parents together," Director Jennifer Sapp said. "So, they can see that there are other people. They are not alone in this fight."

Challenger League baseball registration closes on March twentieth. You can learn how to get involved at the Challenger League website.

