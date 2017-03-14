Tornado damage impacts South Georgia agriculture

South Georgia farmers will soon begin planting crops in counties devastated by January's tornadoes.

Worth County extension agents said equipment damage is one of the big issues right now.

They add that not a lot of plants were in the ground, but some irrigation systems have been damaged.

They will need to be fixed or replaced, which could take varying amounts of time to complete, depending on the amount of damage.

As for issues with natural resources, Agents said the lumber industry was hit hard, as well as pecan growers.

"When their orchards were hit, you're talking about a crop that doesn't produce from a single year," extension agent Blake Crabtree said. "Some of those trees are sixty plus years old. They're having to start over from the beginning."

Agents said that the Farm Service Agency has several programs to help growers with clean up, but replacing damaged equipment is best dealt with by insurance companies.

