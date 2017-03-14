Students compete in agriculture field day

It's part of The Langdale Company's 35th annual Forestry Field Day. (Source: WALB)

It's a lot of work but students say it's important to learn about what's in their own backyard. (Source: WALB)

The 10 different events test students knowledge on forest management. (Source: WALB)

Roughly 250 students headed into the woods today to show off their forestry knowledge. (Source: WALB)

Roughly 250 students headed into the woods today to show off their forestry knowledge.

It's part of The Langdale Company's 35th annual Forestry Field Day.

For the students competing, forestry is their passion.

"I've loved agriculture ever since I was little," said Hinkley Hood with Ware County FFA, "I've grown up on a farm my whole life, horses, goats, chickens, and all that. So, I've just always been into agriculture."

It's a passion teachers want to see grow.

"As students decide what they want to do later on in life hopefully this is a door that will open for them," said forestry teacher Shawn Collins.

Roughly 250 high school FFA students are competing in the Langdale Forestry Field Day.

"I have to identify trees, and measure the heights of the trees and stuff like that," said Emily Leonard with Echols County FFA.

The 10 different events test students knowledge on forest management.

"From tree identification to insects and disease identification and control," explained Collins.

It's a lot of work but students say it's important to learn about what's in their own backyard.

"Forestry is Georgia's backbone I would have to say because forestry is such a large aspect of Georgia agriculture," urged Leonard.

Whether students decide to go into the forestry industry as they choose career paths, or do something else, these competitors agree it's crucial to understand.

"It's important for our generation to learn about the forestry industry because it's our future and our future jobs we need to learn about here," said Leonard.

Students who win events at the Langdale competition will compete on the state level, then those winners will represent Georgia at the national FFA forestry event.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.