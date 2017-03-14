Valdosta Boys and Girls Club program featured

The program focuses on helping parents in the Valdosta community. (Source: WALB)

A Valdosta program is getting national recognition.

Focus on the Family, a worldwide ministry that aims to help families, is putting the focus on the Valdosta Boys and Girls Club.

Organizers are highlighting the "Raising Highly Capable Kids" program the Valdosta Boys and Girls Club hosts.

The program focuses on helping parents in the Valdosta community.

Valdosta is the first city in the Southeast to have the program, according to organizers.



In the first year of the program 42 parents graduated.

"It is important for us to have ways to get them involved with their children's education and with their children's future," said Cathy Parker, VP of marketing and development, "To just bridge some of those gaps that can develop."

The video will be used to help Focus on the Family promote the Raising Highly Capable Kids program to organizations nationwide.

